Left Menu

Government Engages in Talks to Quell Instability Amid Khan's Legal Woes

Imran Khan's party initiates talks with the government to address political instability in Pakistan. The discussions occur ahead of a significant court ruling on Khan's land corruption case. Khan's party demands include judicial probes into his arrest and violent protests, amidst economic recovery challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 19:20 IST
Government Engages in Talks to Quell Instability Amid Khan's Legal Woes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to mitigate political instability, the party of former Prime Minister Imran Khan initiated talks with the government, officials confirmed on Thursday. This development aims to address the turmoil that has erupted in recent months in the 241-million-strong nation.

The discussions precede a pivotal court ruling concerning Khan, accused of accepting bribes from a real estate tycoon. The case, linked to the Al-Qadir Trust set up by Khan and his wife, represents a significant threat to his political career and involves allegations of land acquisition under pretenses of a spiritual institution.

Amidst ongoing economic recovery under a $7 billion IMF bailout, Khan's faction demands judicial commissions to investigate circumstances surrounding his 2023 arrest and recent violent protests. Government representative Iran Siddique announced that a response to these demands would be forthcoming within a week, as facilitated by parliamentary speaker Ayaz Sadiq.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025