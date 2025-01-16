Government Engages in Talks to Quell Instability Amid Khan's Legal Woes

In a bid to mitigate political instability, the party of former Prime Minister Imran Khan initiated talks with the government, officials confirmed on Thursday. This development aims to address the turmoil that has erupted in recent months in the 241-million-strong nation.

The discussions precede a pivotal court ruling concerning Khan, accused of accepting bribes from a real estate tycoon. The case, linked to the Al-Qadir Trust set up by Khan and his wife, represents a significant threat to his political career and involves allegations of land acquisition under pretenses of a spiritual institution.

Amidst ongoing economic recovery under a $7 billion IMF bailout, Khan's faction demands judicial commissions to investigate circumstances surrounding his 2023 arrest and recent violent protests. Government representative Iran Siddique announced that a response to these demands would be forthcoming within a week, as facilitated by parliamentary speaker Ayaz Sadiq.

(With inputs from agencies.)