Socialist Party's Decision Steers France Away from Political Chaos

France's centre-left Socialist Party announced it will not support a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Francois Bayrou, averting immediate political instability for his minority government.

Previously in question, the Socialists' stance provides Bayrou an opportunity to avoid relying on the far-right National Rally, led by Marine Le Pen. This decision allows him more time to secure the passage of significant measures, such as the contentious 2025 budget bill.

France's recent political volatility included four prime ministers last year, unsettling markets. Socialist leader Olivier Faure had previously expressed dissatisfaction with Bayrou's proposal to reopen pension reform talks. However, party sources confirmed the decision, prioritizing national legislative stability.

