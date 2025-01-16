Farmers Intensify Protests Amidst Dallewal's Indefinite Fast

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has urged the Union government to engage in dialogue with farmers protesting at the Punjab-Haryana border, as farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's hunger strike enters its 52nd day. SKM announced plans to organize Kisan Mahapanchayats nationwide to press for farmer demands.

In a recent statement, SKM emphasized the urgency of addressing Dallewal's deteriorating health, as he has been on a hunger strike since November 26. Farmers have been protesting at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points, demanding a legal guarantee for crop minimum support price (MSP) and other assurances.

A national coordination meeting has called for further engagement with political parties and organizing protests to pressure the government to fulfill these demands. SKM has planned various activities, including a major Kisan Mahapanchayat in Patna and a day of protest by central trade unions on January 26.

