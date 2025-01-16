Farmers Intensify Protests Amidst Dallewal's Indefinite Fast
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) is ramping up pressure on the Union government to commence talks with farmers protesting at the Punjab-Haryana border. With farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's indefinite fast reaching its 52nd day, SKM calls for Kisan Mahapanchayats in all states and heightened political engagement.
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has urged the Union government to engage in dialogue with farmers protesting at the Punjab-Haryana border, as farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's hunger strike enters its 52nd day. SKM announced plans to organize Kisan Mahapanchayats nationwide to press for farmer demands.
In a recent statement, SKM emphasized the urgency of addressing Dallewal's deteriorating health, as he has been on a hunger strike since November 26. Farmers have been protesting at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points, demanding a legal guarantee for crop minimum support price (MSP) and other assurances.
A national coordination meeting has called for further engagement with political parties and organizing protests to pressure the government to fulfill these demands. SKM has planned various activities, including a major Kisan Mahapanchayat in Patna and a day of protest by central trade unions on January 26.
