Sandeep Dikshit's Battle for New Delhi: A Clash of Political Titans

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit has officially thrown his hat into the ring for the upcoming assembly elections in New Delhi. He filed his nomination on Thursday, setting the stage for a high-profile contest.

Dikshit, son of former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit, declared his net worth as Rs 11.12 crore, with Rs 1.04 crore in movable assets, including Rs 5,000 in cash. Dikshit's wife holds movable assets worth Rs 2.41 crore. His liabilities account for Rs 75.57 lakh. The Dikshit family's immovable assets total Rs 5.14 crore for him and Rs 2.53 crore for his wife. His reported income for 2023-24 was Rs 16.33 lakh, with his wife's income at Rs 7.34 lakh.

In this key electoral battle, Dikshit will face Aam Aadmi Party's leader Arvind Kejriwal and the BJP's Parvesh Verma. The contest is critical, with voting for the 70-member Delhi Assembly scheduled for February 5, followed by the counting of votes on February 8.

