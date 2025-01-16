Socialists Save Bayrou: No-Confidence Vote Avoided

The centre-left Socialist Party will not support a no-confidence vote against French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou on Thursday, securing his minority government more time to pursue its legislative agenda. The vote was poised for failure in any case, as the far-right National Rally (RN) had already indicated it would not back the motion.

Uncertainty had lingered over the Socialists' stance, prompting Bayrou to seek their cooperation, particularly by offering to reopen discussions on the controversial 2023 pension reform—a gesture meant to curtail reliance on the RN. 'We will not censor you today,' Socialist leader Olivier Faure announced to Bayrou as the debate commenced in the National Assembly.

Should the Socialists have chosen to support the no-confidence motion, Bayrou would once again depend on the RN's volatile backing. With political stability restored temporarily, Bayrou can work to pass the 2025 budget bill, an effort critical to her government's survival amid France's past year of political upheaval that saw four prime ministers in office.

