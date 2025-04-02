Tensions Rise after Judge Bars Marine Le Pen: Democracy Undermined?

In recent developments, Judge Benedicte de Perthuis, who disqualified Marine Le Pen from contesting the 2027 presidential election, is under police protection. This measure was taken after her personal details were leaked online following her ruling. De Perthuis was part of a panel that found Le Pen guilty of embezzling EU funds.

The court's decision has sparked significant controversy, leading to social media threats and a police investigation. President Emmanuel Macron addressed the issue, emphasizing that the justice system's independence is critical to democracy. He condemned the threats aimed at judicial officials as intolerable.

This incident highlights rising populism and skepticism towards France's legal system. Although Le Pen condemned the threats, she insists on appealing the ruling. Meanwhile, support for the judiciary has been expressed by officials, including Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin.

