Tensions Rise after Judge Bars Marine Le Pen: Democracy Undermined?
Benedicte de Perthuis, a judge who barred far-right leader Marine Le Pen from the 2027 French presidential election, is under police protection due to death threats. President Macron called for respect for judicial independence. The situation underscores concerns over populist discontent in France's justice system.
In recent developments, Judge Benedicte de Perthuis, who disqualified Marine Le Pen from contesting the 2027 presidential election, is under police protection. This measure was taken after her personal details were leaked online following her ruling. De Perthuis was part of a panel that found Le Pen guilty of embezzling EU funds.
The court's decision has sparked significant controversy, leading to social media threats and a police investigation. President Emmanuel Macron addressed the issue, emphasizing that the justice system's independence is critical to democracy. He condemned the threats aimed at judicial officials as intolerable.
This incident highlights rising populism and skepticism towards France's legal system. Although Le Pen condemned the threats, she insists on appealing the ruling. Meanwhile, support for the judiciary has been expressed by officials, including Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin.
(With inputs from agencies.)
