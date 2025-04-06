Marine Le Pen, a far-right politician recently convicted for embezzling public funds, appeared undeterred during a gathering in Paris. Her speech, before a crowd waving French flags, transformed a planned protest into a quasi-campaign rally, with Le Pen promising to continue her fight against perceived injustices.

The event, organized by Le Pen's National Rally party, aimed to protest what they termed a politically motivated legal decision. Yet, with supporters chanting in favor of Le Pen and against France's institutions, it was clear the gathering served a dual purpose: political rallying and a populist defiance showcase.

Prominent figures like Jordan Bardella, president of the National Rally, echoed accusations of judicial bias, arguing the ruling infringed on the people's democratic rights. The rally underscored a strategic shift, aiming to sway public opinion and question the neutrality of the justice system, hinting at political maneuvers reminiscent of U.S. political tactics.

