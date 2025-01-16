Scindia Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Amid Controversial Remarks
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia criticized Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on 'fighting the Indian state,' comparing them to the actions of terrorists and Naxals. He emphasized that the Congress party is responsible for the majority of constitutional amendments since India's independence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 16-01-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 21:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has hit out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his recent comments about 'fighting the Indian state,' suggesting they align with the rhetoric of terrorists and Naxals.
Scindia made these remarks at a 'Constitution Pride Campaign' event in Pune, highlighting the Congress party's role in constitutional amendments over the past 75 years, accusing them of using the Constitution to gain power.
His critique follows Gandhi's statement at the Congress headquarters inauguration, where Gandhi described fighting against the BJP, RSS, and the Indian state itself, prompting backlash from BJP leaders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Clash of Titans: Kejriwal Challenges RSS Over BJP's Alleged Electoral Misconduct
Struggling to meet target, Bangladesh turmoil gives Bengal BJP's membership drive a fillip
Congress 2024: Turbulent Year of Electoral Battles and Political Challenges
Trinamool Congress Celebrates 28th Anniversary with Statewide Festivities
BJP Urges Kejriwal to Embrace RSS's 'Spirit of Service'