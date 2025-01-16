Scindia Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Amid Controversial Remarks

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has hit out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his recent comments about 'fighting the Indian state,' suggesting they align with the rhetoric of terrorists and Naxals.

Scindia made these remarks at a 'Constitution Pride Campaign' event in Pune, highlighting the Congress party's role in constitutional amendments over the past 75 years, accusing them of using the Constitution to gain power.

His critique follows Gandhi's statement at the Congress headquarters inauguration, where Gandhi described fighting against the BJP, RSS, and the Indian state itself, prompting backlash from BJP leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)