Scindia Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Amid Controversial Remarks

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia criticized Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on 'fighting the Indian state,' comparing them to the actions of terrorists and Naxals. He emphasized that the Congress party is responsible for the majority of constitutional amendments since India's independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 16-01-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 21:09 IST
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has hit out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his recent comments about 'fighting the Indian state,' suggesting they align with the rhetoric of terrorists and Naxals.

Scindia made these remarks at a 'Constitution Pride Campaign' event in Pune, highlighting the Congress party's role in constitutional amendments over the past 75 years, accusing them of using the Constitution to gain power.

His critique follows Gandhi's statement at the Congress headquarters inauguration, where Gandhi described fighting against the BJP, RSS, and the Indian state itself, prompting backlash from BJP leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

