Dilip Saikia to Lead Assam BJP as New State President

Dilip Saikia, a Lok Sabha MP from the Darrang-Udalguri constituency, is poised to take over as Assam's BJP president. According to party officials, Saikia was the only candidate for the post by the close of nominations on Thursday.

The state BJP spokesperson, Dewan Dhruba Jyoti Maral, confirmed that Saikia filed his nomination in front of returning officer Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Accompanied by a list of 20 proposers, including prominent political figures, Saikia's nomination is awaiting formal endorsement, which is scheduled to be announced on Friday.

State consultations indicated Saikia as the consensus choice for leadership. Saikia has been actively involved in the party's operations since 2019, holding various roles and earning the support of key party members such as outgoing president Bhabesh Kalita and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

