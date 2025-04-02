Akhilesh Yadav Takes on BJP's Leadership Selection Process

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP during a Lok Sabha debate on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, questioning why the party hadn't yet elected a new president, despite being the largest in the country.

Yadav pointedly asked, "The BJP claims to be the largest party in India but it still has not decided on its leader?" This prompted a swift response from Home Minister Amit Shah, who explained that the BJP's non-dynastic approach necessitates a more time-consuming process.

Shah asserted that, unlike dynastic parties where a few family members make leadership decisions quickly, the BJP requires extensive internal deliberations involving millions of members. Yadav also humorously referenced Prime Minister Modi's recent visit to the RSS headquarters, hinting it might be connected to extending the BJP's leadership retirement age policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)