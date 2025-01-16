Left Menu

Iraq's Diplomatic Balancing Act: Navigating Armed Faction Integration

Iraq is urging armed factions to disarm or integrate into official security forces amidst regional tensions. The government seeks to mediate between the U.S. and Tehran and encourages inclusive governance in Syria. Efforts focus on maintaining Iraq's stability amid historical and foreseen external threats.

Iraq is working to persuade powerful armed factions to disarm or integrate into official security forces, according to Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein. These factions have a history of combat against U.S. forces and attacks on Israel.

The initiative emerges amidst changing dynamics in the Middle East, with significant depreciations of Iran's allies in Gaza and Lebanon and upheaval in Syria. In anticipation of further U.S. pressure on Iran, Baghdad officials are wary of potential destabilization but remain optimistic.

Balancing relations with Washington and Tehran, Iraq seeks to prevent groups from operating outside state control. Minister Hussein highlighted discussions with political leaders to include these factions under government accountability to bolster national security.

