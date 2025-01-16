Left Menu

Political Stability Prevails: Bayrou Survives No-Confidence Vote

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou narrowly avoided a no-confidence vote after garnering support from the centre-left Socialist Party. Despite tensions, political stability was maintained as major concessions were made to win over opposition, avoiding reliance on far-right support and ensuring the continuation of government initiatives.

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou is poised to maintain his position after surviving a no-confidence vote on Thursday. The vote, instigated by the hard left, was not supported by the centre-left Socialist Party, ensuring Bayrou's political survival.

The far-right National Rally, led by Marine Le Pen, had indicated it would not support the vote, lessening the pressure on President Emmanuel Macron's administration. Tensions had risen due to doubt over the Socialists' stance, compelling Bayrou to secure their backing by negotiating controversial reforms.

In addressing the assembly, Bayrou made concessions to appease the Socialists, promising increased funding for healthcare and education, aligning pension hikes with inflation, and implementing planned tax increases targeting the affluent. The political climate was deemed volatile, with a failed vote risking repercussions on the budget and crucial legislations.

