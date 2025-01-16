Left Menu

Maharashtra Legislative Council: A Turbulent Transition

Newly-appointed Maharashtra Legislative Council chairperson Ram Shinde convened his first hearing on disqualification petitions against MLCs switching factions amidst political shifts in the state. Shinde has given two months for responses, navigating complex political dynamics following party splits in 2022 and 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-01-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 21:54 IST
In a significant political development, the newly-appointed chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Ram Shinde, has initiated his first hearing on disqualification petitions. The petitions target several MLCs who have switched allegiance to the NCP faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, amidst the party's 2023 split.

Shinde has mandated a two-month response period for these MLCs, attempting to clear the backlog of delayed hearings that have accumulated since mid-2022. The seat was vacant for an extended period following the retirement of former chairperson Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar, with Neelam Gorhe temporarily overseeing responsibilities.

This hearing marks an important phase in addressing internal party defections. Shinde's approach, granting a strict response timeline despite requests for extensions, underscores the political complexity surrounding the Maharashtra Legislative Council's current affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

