Trump Nominates Philanthropist Bill Pulte for FHFA Director

Donald Trump, U.S. President-elect, announced his intention to nominate Bill Pulte as director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency. Known for his philanthropy, Pulte is set to oversee Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, mortgage companies under government control since the financial crisis in 2008.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 21:55 IST
Trump Nominates Philanthropist Bill Pulte for FHFA Director

In a significant move for housing finance regulation, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced on Thursday his decision to nominate philanthropist Bill Pulte as the next director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA).

The FHFA is a crucial regulatory body overseeing mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which have been under government control since the 2008 financial crisis.

Trump highlighted Pulte's reputation and philanthropic contributions, suggesting that his nomination aligns with the interests of American citizens who have benefitted from his work.

(With inputs from agencies.)

