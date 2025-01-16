TDP Celebrates Historic Membership Milestone

In a remarkable achievement, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), led by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has surpassed the one crore membership mark. This milestone has been hailed as a significant feat in the realm of political party membership trends.

Naidu, expressing immense pride, took to a social media post to announce that the TDP had officially registered 1,00,52,598 members, setting a record in political circles. He extended his congratulations to all party members and supporters for helping reach this landmark achievement, which he described as deeply satisfying.

Furthermore, Naidu praised IT Minister and TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh for his pivotal role in implementing various welfare programs targeted at TDP activists, contributing to the party's expansive growth and influential status.

(With inputs from agencies.)