TDP Celebrates Historic Membership Milestone
N Chandrababu Naidu, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and TDP leader, announced that his party achieved over one crore members, marking a significant milestone in political membership drives. He expressed pride and congratulated the supporters and IT Minister Nara Lokesh for his welfare initiatives for activists.
In a remarkable achievement, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), led by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has surpassed the one crore membership mark. This milestone has been hailed as a significant feat in the realm of political party membership trends.
Naidu, expressing immense pride, took to a social media post to announce that the TDP had officially registered 1,00,52,598 members, setting a record in political circles. He extended his congratulations to all party members and supporters for helping reach this landmark achievement, which he described as deeply satisfying.
Furthermore, Naidu praised IT Minister and TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh for his pivotal role in implementing various welfare programs targeted at TDP activists, contributing to the party's expansive growth and influential status.
