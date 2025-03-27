Scorching Conditions to Sweep Across Andhra Pradesh
The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has warned of severe heat wave conditions impacting 47 mandals in the state. With temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius, residents are advised to take precautions, especially with potential thunderstorms offering no respite.
- Country:
- India
The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has issued a warning for severe heat wave conditions across 47 mandals on Thursday.
According to APSDMA Managing Director R Kurmanadh, districts including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Parvathipuram Manyam will be most affected, with soaring temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius recorded in several regions. Kakinada, East Godavari, Anakapalle, and NTR districts are also on alert.
With untimely summer rains and thunderstorms predicted, Kurmanadh cautioned residents to remain vigilant and avoid sheltering under trees during storms, underscoring the importance of precautionary measures during extreme weather events.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Odisha Sizzles: Eight Areas Record Scorching Temperatures
Mumbai Heatwave Continues: Scorching Temperatures Forecasted
Delhi Records Lowest AQI in Three Years as Temperatures Soar in Karnataka
Karnataka Sizzles: Rising Temperatures Grip Northern Districts
Unprecedented Record: Global Temperatures Soar in 2024