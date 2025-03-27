Scorching Conditions to Sweep Across Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has issued a warning for severe heat wave conditions across 47 mandals on Thursday.

According to APSDMA Managing Director R Kurmanadh, districts including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Parvathipuram Manyam will be most affected, with soaring temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius recorded in several regions. Kakinada, East Godavari, Anakapalle, and NTR districts are also on alert.

With untimely summer rains and thunderstorms predicted, Kurmanadh cautioned residents to remain vigilant and avoid sheltering under trees during storms, underscoring the importance of precautionary measures during extreme weather events.

(With inputs from agencies.)