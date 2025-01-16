Left Menu

Kurdish Leaders Unite Amid Syrian Upheaval

In northern Iraq, historic dialogue occurred between leaders of rival Kurdish groups in response to turmoil in Syria. Kurdish unity was emphasized as a strategic advantage amid Syrian unrest, suggesting potential international support if alliances are redefined, specifically separating from the PKK.

Updated: 16-01-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 23:23 IST
In a pivotal meeting on Thursday, two historically rival Kurdish groups convened in northern Iraq. The dialogue suggests a step towards reconciliation in light of Syria's political upheaval.

Hoshyar Zebari, a senior official in the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), highlighted the meeting's importance in bolstering unity among Kurdish factions. The discussions between KDP leader Masoud Barzani and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) commander Mazloum Abdi aimed to strengthen the Kurdish position during Syria's transitional period.

No official statements were released, but sources indicated that the focus was on separating the SDF from the Kurdish Workers' Party (PKK) to pave the way for broader international support, leveraging KDP's ties with the US and Turkiye.

