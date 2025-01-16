Delhi's Political Battle Heats Up: Over 800 Candidates in Fray
A record number of 841 candidates, including senior AAP leaders and opposition figures, have filed their nominations for the Delhi Assembly elections across 70 seats. Key personalities like Manish Sisodia from AAP and Sandeep Dikshit from Congress are in the race, with elections set for February 5 and results on February 8.
The political landscape of Delhi is witnessing heightened activity as 841 candidates have filed their nomination papers for the upcoming assembly elections. This marks a significant electoral event with vigorous participation across the major constituencies.
Among the prominent figures submitting their candidacy are senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders like Manish Sisodia, who is contesting from the Jangpura constituency, along with Gopal Rai and Saurabh Bharadwaj representing Babarpur and Greater Kailash respectively.
Adding further intrigue to the political contest, Congress heavyweight Sandeep Dikshit has thrown his hat in the ring, challenging AAP's leading figure Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi. The elections are scheduled for February 5, with the counting of votes on February 8.
