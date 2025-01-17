Left Menu

U.S. Sanctions Sudan's Leadership Amid Escalating Conflict

The United States has imposed sanctions on Sudan's army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, over his role in a devastating civil conflict. This move follows sanctions against Burhan's rival, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, highlighting Washington's attempts to hold both sides accountable without showing favoritism. The conflict has caused widespread displacement and humanitarian crises.

17-01-2025
The United States imposed sanctions on Sudan's army leader, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, accusing him of prolonging a devastating civil conflict. This action comes just a week after similar measures against his rival, highlighting Washington's balanced approach.

The sanctions target Burhan's military operations, criticized for indiscriminate bombings and attacks on civilian infrastructure. Washington's move also freezes assets tied to Burhan, though exceptions are made for humanitarian aid.

The ongoing conflict has plunged the country into crisis, with efforts to bring both sides to negotiations largely unsuccessful. The U.S. remains committed to resolving the humanitarian and security challenges before the transition of administrations.

