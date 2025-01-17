U.S. Sanctions Sudan's Leadership Amid Escalating Conflict

The United States imposed sanctions on Sudan's army leader, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, accusing him of prolonging a devastating civil conflict. This action comes just a week after similar measures against his rival, highlighting Washington's balanced approach.

The sanctions target Burhan's military operations, criticized for indiscriminate bombings and attacks on civilian infrastructure. Washington's move also freezes assets tied to Burhan, though exceptions are made for humanitarian aid.

The ongoing conflict has plunged the country into crisis, with efforts to bring both sides to negotiations largely unsuccessful. The U.S. remains committed to resolving the humanitarian and security challenges before the transition of administrations.

