Left Menu

Tensions Rise Over Proposed Gaza Ceasefire

Israel's National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, threatens resignation over a proposed Gaza ceasefire deal. The cabinet plans to vote soon, but Prime Minister Netanyahu has not confirmed any details. Ben-Gvir’s strong opposition highlights rising tensions within the government regarding the agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 17-01-2025 01:03 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 01:03 IST
Tensions Rise Over Proposed Gaza Ceasefire
Itamar Ben-Gvir
  • Country:
  • Israel

Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel's hardline National Security Minister, announced his intention to resign if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government ratifies the contentious Gaza ceasefire deal.

Ben-Gvir, known for his strong opposition to the agreement, is creating friction within Israel's ruling coalition. His warning comes ahead of a decisive cabinet vote expected soon.

While Israeli media anticipate a Friday vote, Prime Minister Netanyahu's office remains silent on confirming the plan, fueling speculation about the government's next move.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025