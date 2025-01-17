Tensions Rise Over Proposed Gaza Ceasefire

Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel's hardline National Security Minister, announced his intention to resign if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government ratifies the contentious Gaza ceasefire deal.

Ben-Gvir, known for his strong opposition to the agreement, is creating friction within Israel's ruling coalition. His warning comes ahead of a decisive cabinet vote expected soon.

While Israeli media anticipate a Friday vote, Prime Minister Netanyahu's office remains silent on confirming the plan, fueling speculation about the government's next move.

(With inputs from agencies.)