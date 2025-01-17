Tensions Rise Over Proposed Gaza Ceasefire
Israel's National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, threatens resignation over a proposed Gaza ceasefire deal. The cabinet plans to vote soon, but Prime Minister Netanyahu has not confirmed any details. Ben-Gvir’s strong opposition highlights rising tensions within the government regarding the agreement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 17-01-2025 01:03 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 01:03 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel's hardline National Security Minister, announced his intention to resign if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government ratifies the contentious Gaza ceasefire deal.
Ben-Gvir, known for his strong opposition to the agreement, is creating friction within Israel's ruling coalition. His warning comes ahead of a decisive cabinet vote expected soon.
While Israeli media anticipate a Friday vote, Prime Minister Netanyahu's office remains silent on confirming the plan, fueling speculation about the government's next move.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Escalation in Gaza as Israeli Strikes Target Hamas Amid Ceasefire Stalemate
Gaza: ‘Every day without a ceasefire will bring more tragedy’
Hamas and Israel: New Efforts for Ceasefire in Qatar
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Hamas Amid Ceasefire Talks
Biden Administration Pushes for Ceasefire Agreement