Nigerian Military Strikes Militant Strongholds in Borno State

In Borno State, Nigerian troops killed 76 Islamic militants in operations. From January 7-13, the military also arrested 72 suspects and rescued eight hostages. The area suffers frequent attacks from Boko Haram. Recent military actions have resulted in significant captures and rescues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 17-01-2025 01:05 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 01:05 IST
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Nigerian troops have killed 76 Islamic militants in a series of operations across Borno State, the country's northeast region, according to recent reports from the military.

From January 7 to January 13, these operations led to the arrest of 72 suspects and the rescue of eight hostages, military spokesperson Edward Buba disclosed in Abuja.

The operations target an area often ignored by security forces, plagued by the Boko Haram insurgency. Over 35,000 civilians lost their lives since 2009 due to ongoing terrorism activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

