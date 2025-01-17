Rudy Giuliani Settles Defamation Lawsuit with Georgia Election Workers

Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City and ex-personal lawyer to Donald Trump, has reached a legal settlement to halt defaming two Georgia election workers. The workers, Ruby Freeman and Wandrea Moss, were falsely implicated in allegations of aiding in the theft of the 2020 election.

As part of the settlement, Giuliani will keep his Palm Beach, Florida condominium and his Upper East Side apartment in Manhattan. Giuliani's lawyer, Joseph Cammarata, announced that both parties have agreed to refrain from defamatory remarks against one another. Freeman and Moss confirmed they received unspecified compensation.

The agreement circumvents a non-jury civil trial and averts the potential seizure of certain real estate and assets owned by Giuliani to satisfy a $148 million defamation judgment previously awarded. Giuliani has faced multiple contempt charges related to this case and ongoing appeals.

