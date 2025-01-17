Left Menu

Mark Carney Declares Bid to Succeed Trudeau as Canada's Prime Minister

Mark Carney, former Bank of Canada governor, is running to replace Justin Trudeau as leader of the Liberal Party. With his economic expertise, he aims to revive the struggling economy. Trudeau resigned amid low polling numbers, and Carney’s main rival is Chrystia Freeland, former finance minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 03:00 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 03:00 IST
In a significant political move, former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney has announced his candidacy to succeed Justin Trudeau as leader of the ruling Liberal Party. Carney, renowned for his economic acumen, aims to steer the country's economy back on track amid growing economic challenges.

Carney launched his campaign in Edmonton, positioning himself as an outsider from Trudeau's administration, which is grappling with low popularity among legislators. The announcement follows Trudeau's resignation due to dissatisfaction within the party and Carney's closest competitor appears to be Chrystia Freeland, former finance minister.

Despite his outsider stance, Carney's close ties to Trudeau are scrutinized by the Conservatives, pointing to his past advisory role. With a strong background in managing economic crises, Carney is leveraging his financial expertise to garner support, as a looming election could see the Conservatives take power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

