TikTok's Last-Minute Lifeline: Trump's Potential Deal to Save the App
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's incoming national security adviser indicates a possible reprieve for TikTok pending a viable deal, vital for 170 million American users. The administration seeks extensions to prevent the app's ban due to security concerns, as political tension rises over Chinese ownership.
In a significant development, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's national security adviser has hinted that the incoming administration might secure a deal to keep TikTok operational, despite looming bans due to national security threats.
The U.S. Supreme Court is yet to decide on the law mandating TikTok's divestiture, and the government considers extending deadlines to finalize a non-Chinese ownership deal.
Political figures like Senator Chuck Schumer advocate for more time to protect American livelihoods while ensuring national security, highlighting the complex interplay of politics and technology in this situation.
