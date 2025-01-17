Left Menu

Carney's Bid for Leadership Shakes Up Canadian Politics

Mark Carney, former Bank of Canada governor, announced his candidacy to lead the ruling Liberal Party, aiming to focus on reviving the economy. He positions himself as an outsider despite close ties with Justin Trudeau, who resigned amid poor polling. Carney's financial expertise marks his run against main rival Chrystia Freeland.

On Thursday, Mark Carney, a former governor of the Bank of Canada, declared his candidacy to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as leader of the Liberal Party. Carney emphasized his commitment to reviving the struggling economy, positioning himself as a government outsider despite his ties with Trudeau.

Carney, 59, made his announcement in Edmonton, marking a significant political shift as Trudeau's resignation leaves a leadership gap. Trudeau, who has led since 2015, will remain until a successor is chosen on March 9. Among Carney's notable competitors is former finance minister Chrystia Freeland, whose recent resignation influenced Trudeau's decision to step down.

With the Liberal Party facing internal challenges, Carney brings extensive financial experience, having led both the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England. Despite Conservative criticism of his insider status, Carney asserts his independence and focus on economic recovery, having cut ties with his previous roles ahead of his campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

