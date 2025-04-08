Left Menu

Gary Stead's Departure: A Pivotal Shift in New Zealand Cricket Leadership

Gary Stead, New Zealand's renowned men's cricket coach, announces his departure from white-ball formats to focus on personal priorities. Following a successful tenure, Stead contemplates his future, with potential reapplication for the Test coach role. New Zealand officials respect his decision, initiating the search for potential successors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 11:47 IST
Gary Stead's Departure: A Pivotal Shift in New Zealand Cricket Leadership
Gary Stead and Tom Latham (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Gary Stead, a seminal figure in New Zealand cricket coaching, has announced his resignation from the white-ball formats. According to the International Cricket Council (ICC), the esteemed coach is contemplating whether he will reapply for his role in the Test format in the coming weeks.

Stead, who took over from Mike Hesson in 2018, has etched his name in New Zealand's cricket annals by leading the team to victories, including a World Test Championship title in 2021. His leadership saw the team reach the finals of the Champions Trophy, Cricket World Cup, and T20 World Cup.

Expressing his intent, Stead cited a need for more personal time, after an intense cricket season. "Our non-stop cricket schedule since September has been demanding," confessed Stead, highlighting his commitment to supporting a nascent team. Bryan Stronach, NZC's High-Performance Officer, has affirmed that Stead merits reflection time during this transition period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025