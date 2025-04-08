Gary Stead's Departure: A Pivotal Shift in New Zealand Cricket Leadership

Gary Stead, a seminal figure in New Zealand cricket coaching, has announced his resignation from the white-ball formats. According to the International Cricket Council (ICC), the esteemed coach is contemplating whether he will reapply for his role in the Test format in the coming weeks.

Stead, who took over from Mike Hesson in 2018, has etched his name in New Zealand's cricket annals by leading the team to victories, including a World Test Championship title in 2021. His leadership saw the team reach the finals of the Champions Trophy, Cricket World Cup, and T20 World Cup.

Expressing his intent, Stead cited a need for more personal time, after an intense cricket season. "Our non-stop cricket schedule since September has been demanding," confessed Stead, highlighting his commitment to supporting a nascent team. Bryan Stronach, NZC's High-Performance Officer, has affirmed that Stead merits reflection time during this transition period.

