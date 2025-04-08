Congress Unveils 'Nyay Path' for Empowered Leadership and Unity

AICC general secretary Sachin Pilot emphasized the Congress's focus on empowering its district units by enhancing the roles of their presidents. The move is part of broader organizational reforms discussed by top party leaders, aimed at strengthening accountability and political influence.

Pilot expressed confidence that the Congress, along with its supporting ideologies, can challenge the BJP and NDA in upcoming elections. He highlighted the significance of 'Nyay Path', the new resolution to be named, in boosting party strength from grassroots levels through mass contact programs.

The session in Ahmedabad titled 'Nyaypath: Sankalp, Samarpan aur Sangharsh' will host over 1,700 AICC members, marking a strategic assembly for the Congress. Historical ties to Gujarat and the role of the party in voicing opposition were underscored as part of the event's focus.

