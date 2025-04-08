Left Menu

Political Turmoil: Calls for Change in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Leadership

Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference President Sajad Lone criticized the National Conference for refusing discussions on the Waqf Act during assembly sessions. As tensions rose, PDP MLA Waheed Para was removed from the house. The controversy highlights varying political stances and leadership challenges within the region.

Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference President, Sajad Lone (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, People's Conference President Sajad Lone criticized the National Conference-led government for its refusal to facilitate discussions on the Waqf Act. Lone accused the party of 'theatrical' actions, pointing out that their appointed Speaker, Abdul Rahim Rather, had denied talks on the Waqf Bill, despite pressure from NC MLAs.

Tensions escalated when the PDP introduced a resolution demanding a repeal of the Waqf Amendment Act. "The Speaker enjoys the pleasure of the National Conference," remarked Sajad Lone, urging them to replace Rather if they believed he was an obstacle. Lone also pointed out the consistent lapse of resolutions, calling for decisive action to instigate dialogue.

The assembly session descended into chaos as PDP MLA Waheed Para was expelled, with the session being adjourned shortly afterward. Para, voicing his frustration, highlighted the disappointment of Jammu and Kashmir's Muslim majority over the assembly's handling of the issue. He urged MLAs to back the PDP's resolution, warning that history would judge their actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

