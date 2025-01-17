Strengthening Ties: Japan's Diplomatic Push in the US

During a visit to Washington timed with President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, Japan's Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya plans to highlight the pivotal economic and national security role Japan plays as a key ally to the US.

Over his stay, Iwaya is expected to meet with senior officials from the incoming administration, potentially including the appointed Secretary of State, Senator Marco Rubio. Iwaya underlined Japan's commitment to its national security policy, planning to allocate 2% of GDP to defense by 2027 as part of its strategic measures.

Amid strong economic and security relations, Iwaya expressed the need to clarify Japan's economic contributions and address uncertainties surrounding trade tariffs proposed by Trump. His visit marks a step towards a future meeting between Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

