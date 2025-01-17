Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Calls for Holistic State Development at MLA Sports Mahakumbh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized that the state's development hinges on the progress of all districts, embracing sectors like spirituality, education, and sports. Speaking at the MLA Sports Mahakumbh, he highlighted initiatives under PM Modi's leadership and announced investment proposals for Sonbhadra's growth and employment opportunities.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Addressing the closing ceremony of the MLA Sports Mahakumbh 2024-25, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath underscored the necessity of holistic development for the state. He stressed that the advancement of Uttar Pradesh requires each district to actively contribute to progress in areas such as spirituality, cultural heritage, education, health, employment, and sports.

In his speech in the Robertsganj area of Sonbhadra district, CM Yogi remarked, "When we discuss sports and envision a new India, we are focusing on comprehensive development." He insisted that the state's progress cannot rely solely on the success of isolated regions but requires a collective roadmap for all sectors to thrive together.

Further elaborating on future plans, CM Yogi mentioned the decade of developmental efforts spearheaded under Prime Minister Modi's guidance. He revealed significant investment proposals for Sonbhadra and expressed confidence that these initiatives would create substantial job opportunities and integrate marginalized communities into the developmental fold, advancing the region significantly.

