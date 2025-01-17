Pharma Frontlines: Navigating Lawsuits, Costs, and FDA Rulings

A U.S. appeals court has reinstated a pause on the launch of a generic version of Novartis' heart-failure drug Entresto, as the battle over drug pricing continues. The move has brought renewed attention to pharmaceutical industry practices, such as pharmacy benefit manager rebates, which remain under scrutiny.

Republican-led states Idaho, Missouri, and Kansas may proceed with a lawsuit aiming to restrict the abortion pill mifepristone, following a Texas court's decision. This move reflects ongoing tensions over reproductive rights and FDA drug regulations.

In other health news, the FDA approved Amgen's colorectal cancer therapy and granted marketing authorization for Zyn's nicotine pouches. Meanwhile, the WHO appeals for $1.5 billion for emergency health responses, as uncertainties loom over U.S. funding under the upcoming Trump administration.

