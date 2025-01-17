Kejriwal Proposes 50% Metro Fare Concession For Students

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convener, Arvind Kejriwal, has addressed a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, proposing a 50% fare concession for students using the Delhi Metro. This initiative aims to alleviate the financial strain on Delhi's school and college students.

Kejriwal noted that both the Centre and the Delhi government, as stakeholders in the Delhi Metro project, should equally bear the costs of implementing this concession. He highlighted plans to make bus travel free for students as an additional measure.

This proposal emerges as the Delhi assembly elections approach on February 5, with the ruling AAP, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress vying for power. In the last elections, AAP secured a commanding victory, and the party has now announced candidates for all 70 assembly seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)