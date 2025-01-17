Left Menu

Kejriwal Proposes 50% Metro Fare Concession For Students

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leader, has urged Prime Minister Modi to implement a 50% fare concession for students on Delhi Metro to ease their financial burden. He emphasized a shared financial responsibility between the Centre and Delhi government. The move comes ahead of Delhi's assembly elections scheduled for February.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 11:46 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 11:46 IST
Kejriwal Proposes 50% Metro Fare Concession For Students
AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convener, Arvind Kejriwal, has addressed a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, proposing a 50% fare concession for students using the Delhi Metro. This initiative aims to alleviate the financial strain on Delhi's school and college students.

Kejriwal noted that both the Centre and the Delhi government, as stakeholders in the Delhi Metro project, should equally bear the costs of implementing this concession. He highlighted plans to make bus travel free for students as an additional measure.

This proposal emerges as the Delhi assembly elections approach on February 5, with the ruling AAP, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress vying for power. In the last elections, AAP secured a commanding victory, and the party has now announced candidates for all 70 assembly seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s generative AI revolution: Debunking the 'missed the bus' narrative

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025