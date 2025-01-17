Delhi Election Clash: Khattar and Kejriwal Trade Blows Over Slum Plans

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has taken a strong stance against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of losing public trust due to his alleged habit of spreading misinformation. Khattar was addressing allegations related to Shakur Basti slums, emphasizing that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will release a comprehensive manifesto for Delhi to highlight its governance strategy.

Khattar criticized the current Delhi government for reportedly blocking central initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and other housing schemes, attributing their actions to a concern over credit-sharing. The Union Minister assured that BJP's policies are centered on public welfare and highlighted future plans to implement these schemes effectively. Addressing illegal colonies, he mentioned the PM Uday Yojana would provide ownership rights to residents and regularize unauthorized areas.

Khattar further commented on the plan to offer concrete housing for slum dwellers, aiming to replace current slum structures. This initiative has already seen progress, he noted, with some residents receiving new homes, and more efforts underway in areas like Kathputli Colony. In contrast, Arvind Kejriwal has warned voters that the BJP might demolish slums if they gain power, accusing them of focusing on land acquisition. These allegations and counter-allegations come as Delhi heads into its assembly elections scheduled for February 5, with a three-way contest between AAP, BJP, and Congress anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)