Clash Over Metro Fare: AAP's 50% Concession Proposal Sparks Debate
Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit criticized AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's proposal for a 50% metro fare concession in Delhi, calling it irresponsible and financially unfeasible. Dikshit accused AAP of making false promises and shifting blame to the central government. Kejriwal reiterated his call for the concession to ease financial burdens on students.
Sandeep Dikshit, a Congress candidate, publicly criticized Arvind Kejriwal's 50% metro fare concession proposal, labeling it as 'irresponsible.' He questioned why the AAP had not previously implemented similar pledges, suggesting duplicity in their promises.
Dikshit further accused the AAP of attempting to mislead the public by shifting blame to the central government. He claimed that AAP promises what it cannot deliver financially and would eventually accuse the national authorities of obstruction.
Kejriwal, in contrast, reiterated the necessity of the concession, highlighting the financial struggles faced by student commuters in Delhi. He appealed to the Prime Minister, emphasizing that metro operations are a joint venture needing collaborative support.
