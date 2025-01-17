Left Menu

South Korea's Political Crisis: Impeached President Faces Formal Arrest

South Korea's impeached president, Yoon Suk Yeol, could face formal arrest on rebellion charges linked to his martial law declaration, which triggered a major political crisis. Detained since Wednesday, authorities requested a warrant to extend his time in custody, allowing for potential indictment by public prosecutors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 17-01-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 14:35 IST
South Korea's Political Crisis: Impeached President Faces Formal Arrest
Yoon Suk Yeol
  • Country:
  • South Korea

On Friday, South Korean law enforcement requested a court warrant for the formal arrest of impeached president Yoon Suk Yeol. He remains in detention after his legal team's failed attempt for his release.

Yoon's apprehension on Wednesday followed a major law enforcement operation at his residence. He is currently facing potential rebellion charges related to his martial law declaration on December 3, which plunged the nation into its worst political crisis since its democratization in the late 1980s.

If formal arrest proceedings proceed, Yoon's detention could extend up to 20 days, providing investigators ample time to hand the case over to public prosecutors for indictment. This process could result in a prolonged period in custody for the former president, possibly lasting several months or longer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025