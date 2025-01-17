South Korea's Political Crisis: Impeached President Faces Formal Arrest

On Friday, South Korean law enforcement requested a court warrant for the formal arrest of impeached president Yoon Suk Yeol. He remains in detention after his legal team's failed attempt for his release.

Yoon's apprehension on Wednesday followed a major law enforcement operation at his residence. He is currently facing potential rebellion charges related to his martial law declaration on December 3, which plunged the nation into its worst political crisis since its democratization in the late 1980s.

If formal arrest proceedings proceed, Yoon's detention could extend up to 20 days, providing investigators ample time to hand the case over to public prosecutors for indictment. This process could result in a prolonged period in custody for the former president, possibly lasting several months or longer.

(With inputs from agencies.)