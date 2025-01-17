Kiran Singh Dev Reaffirmed as Chhattisgarh BJP President Amidst Growing Support

In a significant political development, Kiran Singh Dev has been reaffirmed as the President of the BJP in Chhattisgarh. Speaking to a large gathering, Dev highlighted the importance of hoisting the BJP flag from grassroots movements to national platforms, expressing his gratitude to both the people and the party for this opportunity.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai took to X to extend his congratulations to Dev, emphasizing the potential for setting new records under his leadership. Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao, recognizing Dev's straightforward personality, expressed confidence in the strengthened party dynamic moving forward.

Originally advancing through the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Dev has cemented his political standing by winning the Jagdalpur assembly seat against Congress's Jateen Jaiswal by a substantial margin. As he leads the party into upcoming urban body and Panchayat elections, Dev's leadership is anticipated to invigorate the Chhattisgarh BJP.

