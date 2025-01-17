Manish Sisodia Challenges BJP Over Lavish Residences Allegations
Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia confronts BJP's 'Sheesh Mahal' allegations against Arvind Kejriwal, highlighting Prime Minister Modi's Rs 2,700 crore residence. Sisodia asserts that public funds should benefit citizens and notes the BJP's reluctance to address key issues during Delhi elections.
- Country:
- India
Senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, Manish Sisodia, on Friday, contested allegations by the Bharatiya Janata Party regarding former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, dubbed 'Sheesh Mahal' by the BJP. Sisodia pointed out the extensive expenditures on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Raj Mahal' residence, estimated at Rs 2,700 crore.
Sisodia emphasized that every Chief Minister has a designated residence, underlining that while the BJP critiques expenditures in Delhi, it remains silent over the Prime Minister's costly abode. He accused the BJP of avoiding discussions on education and healthcare during Delhi elections, focusing instead on trivial matters.
Addressing queries about 'freebies,' Sisodia advocated for public resources to be utilized for societal benefits. He remarked that other political parties are now adopting the policies initiated by Kejriwal, praising their positive impact on public trust. The Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled for February 5, featuring Sisodia contending for the Jangpura constituency.
