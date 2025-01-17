Navigating Trump 2.0: Implications for India-US Relations

With Donald Trump set to assume the U.S. presidency once more, foreign policy experts remain optimistic about the state of India-US relations. While opportunities for strengthened collaboration exist, key challenges such as H1B visa conflicts and illegal immigration loom large.

In an online discussion titled 'The Trump Card: India's Choices & Strategy,' hosted by a think-tank, Mukesh Aghi from the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum highlighted the explosive potential of the H1B visa issue in Trump's second term.

Experts agree that, despite Trump's unpredictable nature, India should leverage this opportunity to drive economic and security collaboration, especially in the context of China's geopolitical maneuvers in the Indo-Pacific region.

