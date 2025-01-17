Left Menu

Navigating Trump 2.0: Implications for India-US Relations

As Donald Trump prepares to retake the U.S. presidency, foreign policy experts are cautiously optimistic about enhancing India-US relations. However, concerns persist over issues like the H1B visa, illegal immigration, and geopolitical challenges posed by China. This administration promises unpredictability, urging strategic efforts to sustain positive bilateral ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 18:54 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
With Donald Trump set to assume the U.S. presidency once more, foreign policy experts remain optimistic about the state of India-US relations. While opportunities for strengthened collaboration exist, key challenges such as H1B visa conflicts and illegal immigration loom large.

In an online discussion titled 'The Trump Card: India's Choices & Strategy,' hosted by a think-tank, Mukesh Aghi from the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum highlighted the explosive potential of the H1B visa issue in Trump's second term.

Experts agree that, despite Trump's unpredictable nature, India should leverage this opportunity to drive economic and security collaboration, especially in the context of China's geopolitical maneuvers in the Indo-Pacific region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

