BJP's Bhuvan Tanwar Eyes Victory in Delhi Cantt with Promises of Change

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi Cantt candidate, Bhuvan Tanwar, officially filed his nomination for the upcoming assembly elections, launching a scathing critique of the AAP government on Friday. He confidently asserted that the BJP is set to triumph, committed to overthrowing what he described as a 'gungi-behri' administration in the capital.

Tanwar expressed appreciation towards the BJP high command, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, and senior party leaders for their trust. He also acknowledged Bansuri Swaraj, whom he regards as an elder sister, for her unwavering support and encouragement. Tanwar accused the AAP government of negligence in the Delhi Cantt constituency.

Vows of victory for both the constituency and the broader Delhi region were made by Tanwar, who promised a governance model focused on efficiency under Modi's guidance. Bansuri Swaraj affirmed her backing, congratulating Tanwar and describing February 5 as the 'day of Delhi's freedom' from pollution and broken promises.

Former Union Minister Anurag Thakur echoed these sentiments, censuring the AAP for Delhi's unclean roads, air, and water. Asserting a clear agenda, BJP leader JP Nadda revealed the party's manifesto, including financial promises to women and continuance of current welfare schemes.

