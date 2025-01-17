BJP's Bhuvan Tanwar Eyes Victory in Delhi Cantt with Promises of Change
BJP's Delhi Cantt candidate Bhuvan Tanwar filed his nomination papers, sharply criticizing the AAP government. With support from top BJP leaders and Bansuri Swaraj, Tanwar is confident of victory, promising improved governance and fulfillment of promises under PM Modi's leadership.
- Country:
- India
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi Cantt candidate, Bhuvan Tanwar, officially filed his nomination for the upcoming assembly elections, launching a scathing critique of the AAP government on Friday. He confidently asserted that the BJP is set to triumph, committed to overthrowing what he described as a 'gungi-behri' administration in the capital.
Tanwar expressed appreciation towards the BJP high command, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, and senior party leaders for their trust. He also acknowledged Bansuri Swaraj, whom he regards as an elder sister, for her unwavering support and encouragement. Tanwar accused the AAP government of negligence in the Delhi Cantt constituency.
Vows of victory for both the constituency and the broader Delhi region were made by Tanwar, who promised a governance model focused on efficiency under Modi's guidance. Bansuri Swaraj affirmed her backing, congratulating Tanwar and describing February 5 as the 'day of Delhi's freedom' from pollution and broken promises.
Former Union Minister Anurag Thakur echoed these sentiments, censuring the AAP for Delhi's unclean roads, air, and water. Asserting a clear agenda, BJP leader JP Nadda revealed the party's manifesto, including financial promises to women and continuance of current welfare schemes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
I do not engage myself in personal attacks: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on PM Narendra Modi's ''Sheeshmahal'' jibe at him.
Court Grants Time to Bansuri Swaraj in Satyendra Jain Defamation Case
We have launched a campaign to guarantee basic amenities in every village, says PM Narendra Modi at Grameen Bharat Mahotsav 2025.
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates, takes ride in Namo Bharat train on RRTS corridor from Sahibabad in Ghaziabad to New Ashok Nagar in Delhi.
PM Narendra Modi, Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu hold roadshow in Visakhapatnam.