Left Menu

BJP's Bhuvan Tanwar Eyes Victory in Delhi Cantt with Promises of Change

BJP's Delhi Cantt candidate Bhuvan Tanwar filed his nomination papers, sharply criticizing the AAP government. With support from top BJP leaders and Bansuri Swaraj, Tanwar is confident of victory, promising improved governance and fulfillment of promises under PM Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 19:10 IST
BJP's Bhuvan Tanwar Eyes Victory in Delhi Cantt with Promises of Change
BJP candidate from Delhi Cantt constituency Bhuvan Tanwar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi Cantt candidate, Bhuvan Tanwar, officially filed his nomination for the upcoming assembly elections, launching a scathing critique of the AAP government on Friday. He confidently asserted that the BJP is set to triumph, committed to overthrowing what he described as a 'gungi-behri' administration in the capital.

Tanwar expressed appreciation towards the BJP high command, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, and senior party leaders for their trust. He also acknowledged Bansuri Swaraj, whom he regards as an elder sister, for her unwavering support and encouragement. Tanwar accused the AAP government of negligence in the Delhi Cantt constituency.

Vows of victory for both the constituency and the broader Delhi region were made by Tanwar, who promised a governance model focused on efficiency under Modi's guidance. Bansuri Swaraj affirmed her backing, congratulating Tanwar and describing February 5 as the 'day of Delhi's freedom' from pollution and broken promises.

Former Union Minister Anurag Thakur echoed these sentiments, censuring the AAP for Delhi's unclean roads, air, and water. Asserting a clear agenda, BJP leader JP Nadda revealed the party's manifesto, including financial promises to women and continuance of current welfare schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025