Pushkar Singh Dhami Rallies Support for BJP in Haridwar Roadshow

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami led a spirited roadshow in Haridwar, urging the public to vote for BJP in the upcoming civic elections. He highlighted the party's developmental agenda and criticized Congress, emphasizing BJP's commitment to accelerating progress in the region through a proposed 'triple-engine government'.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during a roadshow in Haridwar on Friday. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami energized crowds in Haridwar on Friday with a dynamic roadshow aimed at garnering support for the upcoming civic elections set for January 23. Dhami confidently asserted that the people would propel BJP to victory in local body elections, ushering in a 'triple-engine government.' He urged the electorate to vote in favor of mayor candidate Kiran Jaisal and other BJP councillor hopefuls.

The roadshow saw massive public support, with throngs showering Dhami with flowers and cheering his motorcade across various city streets. CM Dhami expressed gratitude for the widespread backing, noting the unwavering confidence of Uttarakhand's voters in the BJP, whether in state or national elections. He reiterated that with continued public support, BJP would emerge victorious, fostering accelerated development in Haridwar and beyond.

Dhami underscored the BJP's commitment to the state's growth, vowing that a 'triple-engine government' would expedite Haridwar's progress. He criticized Congress for divisive politics, accusing them of desperate attempts at face-saving amid electoral setbacks nationwide. He called on citizens to grant BJP a significant victory to enhance developmental efforts in the region. Earlier, in Tehri Garhwal, Dhami addressed a spirited rally advocating for BJP municipal president candidate Masta Singh Negi, promising transformative growth in the region, particularly through tourism initiatives. (ANI)

