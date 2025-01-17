Ceasefire Sparks Hope for Middle East Peace
Russia is optimistic that the recent Gaza ceasefire will bring long-term stability to the region, as stated by President Vladimir Putin during a press conference with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Both leaders stress the importance of a comprehensive resolution leading to an independent Palestinian state.
Russia is optimistic that the recent ceasefire in Gaza will pave the way for long-term stability in the region, President Vladimir Putin announced. His remarks were made during a joint press conference with Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian, who echoed the hopeful sentiments regarding the ceasefire's implementation.
Putin highlighted the significance of sustained efforts to reach a comprehensive resolution between Israel and the Palestinians. The goal is to eventually establish an independent Palestinian state, a vision that remains crucial to the peace process.
The ceasefire accord emerged after rigorous mediation by Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S., marking the end of 15 tumultuous months of violence in Gaza. This agreement aims to bring relief to the beleaguered coastal region and defuse tensions across the Middle East.
(With inputs from agencies.)
