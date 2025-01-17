Left Menu

Tensions Rise Over Gas Transit: Zelenskiy and Slovak Opposition Meet in Kyiv

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy met Michal Simecka, Slovakia's opposition leader, to discuss energy security amid a dispute with Slovak PM Fico. Fico, angry over Ukraine's decision to end the Russian gas transit deal, threatened reduced aid to Ukraine. Talks between Fico and Zelenskiy are anticipated.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy held talks with Slovakia's opposition leader, Michal Simecka, in Kyiv on Friday, focusing on energy security issues amid ongoing tensions with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

The meeting comes as Fico expresses anger over Ukraine's decision not to renew a gas transit deal with Russia, a move he claims has adversely affected Slovakia's economy. Fico's coalition faces instability, with the possibility of a no-confidence vote looming.

Despite Fico's criticism and threats to cut aid to Ukraine, a meeting between Fico and Zelenskiy could happen soon, as the two leaders are expected to attend the upcoming Davos forum.

