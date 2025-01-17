Left Menu

BJD Criticizes BJP Over Singapore President's Odisha Visit Acclaim

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) criticized the BJP government in Odisha for claiming undue credit for initiatives previously established under former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, during the Singapore President's visit to the state. BJD emphasized their work on the World Skill Centre and a vaccine manufacturing plant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-01-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 22:13 IST
The opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has strongly criticized the ruling BJP government in Odisha, accusing it of taking undue credit for infrastructural developments during the recent visit of Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

According to Lenin Mohanty, the BJD spokesperson, the World Skill Centre and Bharat Biotech's vaccine manufacturing plant in Odisha were achievements of the previous Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government. He claimed that the BJP government, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, has had no role in these developments.

Mohanty further stated that the Singapore President's visit served as an opportunity for the BJP to showcase achievements that were actually due to the BJD's efforts, which significantly bolstered the state's IT infrastructure. The BJD demands recognition for its contributions in strengthening Odisha's infrastructure over the past 24 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

