Opposition Criticizes BJP for Misleading Claims During Singapore President's Visit

The controversy emerged as the opposition Biju Janata Dal attacked the BJP government in Odisha for making claims about developments achieved during the Singapore President's visit without acknowledging the previous BJD government's efforts.

BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty welcomed the Singapore President, emphasizing that both the World Skill Centre and the vaccine manufacturing plant were established under the tenure of Naveen Patnaik's leadership.

Mohanty criticized the BJP-led administration for not contributing to these projects and accused them of incomplete representation of facts in their advertisements related to the presidential visit.

