IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel Resigns as New Leadership Takes Charge

Danny Werfel, the US Internal Revenue Service Commissioner, has announced his resignation, with nearly three years remaining in his term. This development was reported by The Wall Street Journal on Friday.

Werfel explained that he recognized the incoming leadership team wanted to pursue a new direction. His decision was made public through an interview before a message was sent to IRS employees on Friday.

The announcement marks a significant change in the leadership at the IRS, as Werfel steps down to make way for new visions and strategies within the agency.

