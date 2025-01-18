Left Menu

Mike Pence Set to Attend Trump's Inauguration Again

Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is reportedly planning to attend President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. Pence, who served as vice president during Trump's initial term and ran against him for the Republican nomination, will be at the event according to sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-01-2025 06:48 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 06:48 IST
Mike Pence Set to Attend Trump's Inauguration Again
Mike Pence
  • Country:
  • United States

According to sources cited by the New York Times, former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is expected to attend President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Monday.

This event marks the beginning of Trump's new tenure. Pence, who was Trump's vice president during his first administration, will once again witness the ceremonies.

In a recent twist, Pence also ran in last year's election against Trump to secure the Republican party's presidential nomination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025