Mike Pence Set to Attend Trump's Inauguration Again
Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is reportedly planning to attend President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. Pence, who served as vice president during Trump's initial term and ran against him for the Republican nomination, will be at the event according to sources.
According to sources cited by the New York Times, former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is expected to attend President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Monday.
This event marks the beginning of Trump's new tenure. Pence, who was Trump's vice president during his first administration, will once again witness the ceremonies.
In a recent twist, Pence also ran in last year's election against Trump to secure the Republican party's presidential nomination.
