Mike Pence Set to Attend Trump's Inauguration Again

According to sources cited by the New York Times, former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is expected to attend President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Monday.

This event marks the beginning of Trump's new tenure. Pence, who was Trump's vice president during his first administration, will once again witness the ceremonies.

In a recent twist, Pence also ran in last year's election against Trump to secure the Republican party's presidential nomination.

(With inputs from agencies.)