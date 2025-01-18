AAP Pledges Free Utilities for Delhi Tenants

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday unveiled plans promising free electricity and water for tenants if his party returns to power.

Speaking at a press conference, Kejriwal noted that tenants in Delhi often miss out on these vital schemes, a concern frequently raised during his interactions.

With the Delhi assembly elections imminent, AAP's strategy remains focused on its welfare initiatives. The party, seeking a third term, aims to win voter trust by emphasizing its successful public service provisions.

