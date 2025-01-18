Left Menu

AAP Pledges Free Utilities for Delhi Tenants

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal announced plans to extend free electricity and water to tenants if re-elected. The promise addresses tenant concerns about missing out on current benefits. With elections approaching, AAP's campaign highlights its welfare initiatives and improved public services as key strengths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 12:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday unveiled plans promising free electricity and water for tenants if his party returns to power.

Speaking at a press conference, Kejriwal noted that tenants in Delhi often miss out on these vital schemes, a concern frequently raised during his interactions.

With the Delhi assembly elections imminent, AAP's strategy remains focused on its welfare initiatives. The party, seeking a third term, aims to win voter trust by emphasizing its successful public service provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

