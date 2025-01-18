Internal Rifts: Bhujbal's Presence at NCP Conclave
Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal attended the party's conclave on request from senior leaders, despite unresolved issues over his exclusion from the Maharashtra cabinet. Bhujbal emphasized that his presence does not signify issues being sorted out, highlighting internal rifts within the party.
Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal, who has publicly voiced his dissatisfaction with Deputy CM Ajit Pawar over his exclusion from the Maharashtra cabinet, attended the party conclave this weekend at the behest of senior party figures.
Despite his attendance, Bhujbal made it clear that his presence at the two-day convention should not be misconstrued as an indication that the ongoing issues have been resolved. He emphasized that he was present at the request of key leaders such as Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare.
Bhujbal, a former minister, had previously criticized Pawar's decision not to include him in the recently expanded cabinet, and he boycotted the state legislature's winter session in protest. His remarks hint at considering a new political direction, underscoring the internal conflicts within the NCP.
