Karnataka BJP's Leadership Race: New President to Emerge Soon

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan announced on Saturday that the Karnataka state BJP president election is imminent. As the internal election in-charge for Karnataka, Chauhan confirmed that the procedures to elect a new leader have commenced.

Chauhan highlighted that elections for the state president would start shortly and noted that booth-level leaders' elections occur as well. He added that in certain instances, leaders are chosen unanimously.

The current president, Shikaripura MLA BY Vijayendra, the son of influential BJP figure and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, is encountering opposition from some party members, including Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi.

(With inputs from agencies.)