Karnataka BJP's Leadership Race: New President to Emerge Soon

Shivraj Singh Chauhan has announced that the election for Karnataka state BJP president will soon take place. The current president, BY Vijayendra, faces opposition from within the party. The election process has begun, and discussions around booth-level leadership are ongoing, with some positions being filled unanimously.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-01-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 14:36 IST
Karnataka BJP's Leadership Race: New President to Emerge Soon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan announced on Saturday that the Karnataka state BJP president election is imminent. As the internal election in-charge for Karnataka, Chauhan confirmed that the procedures to elect a new leader have commenced.

Chauhan highlighted that elections for the state president would start shortly and noted that booth-level leaders' elections occur as well. He added that in certain instances, leaders are chosen unanimously.

The current president, Shikaripura MLA BY Vijayendra, the son of influential BJP figure and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, is encountering opposition from some party members, including Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

