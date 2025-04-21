Supreme Court Delays Verdict on Yediyurappa's 2011 Land Case

The Supreme Court has deferred its decision on a plea by former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa. The plea seeks to quash a corruption case concerning the 2011 land denotification scandal. Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Mishra decided to align this case with another facing the larger bench of the apex court.

The bench was expected to deliver its judgment today but opted to merge this case with another under review by the top court, citing similar legal concerns. Allegations against Yediyurappa involve corruption related to 2011 land allocations, reportedly causing substantial losses to Karnataka's public funds.

The court has thoroughly heard arguments from both sides, focusing on whether a government sanction, as per the Prevention of Corruption Act, is necessary following a magistrate's probe order under the Code of Criminal Procedure. Previously, in 2021, the Karnataka High Court approved a complaint against Yediyurappa, arguing that a prior lack of prosecution sanction didn't bar filing a new complaint post his tenure.

Yediyurappa contested this High Court decision, prompting a plea to the Supreme Court. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)